Six vie for Shelby County Fair Queen

Mon, 07/12/2021 - 1:12pm admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    COUNTY -- Six young women are in the running to be crowned Shelby County Fair Queen this week.
    Coronation will take place Thursday evening, July 15 in the show ring at the fairgrounds at 8 p.m. The new queen will reign over the Shelby County Fair as well as represent the county at the state fair in August.
    Contestants for fair queen were judged July 7 on criteria including beauty, charm, poise, personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, and citizenship as well as overall appearance.
Candidates

