Slight HMU revenue decline due to COVID-19
HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities has accepted and filed the annual audit report recently received from Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. CPAs. A copy of the audit report will soon be available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the utility office.
The 2019-2020 financials show operating revenues decreased 2.91%, or $427,634 from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal 2020.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
