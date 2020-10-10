Home / Home

Slight HMU revenue decline due to COVID-19

Sat, 10/10/2020 - 12:19pm admin
By Kim Wegener, Family Living Editor

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities has accepted and filed the annual audit report recently received from Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. CPAs. A copy of the audit report will soon be available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the utility office.
    The 2019-2020 financials show operating revenues decreased 2.91%, or $427,634 from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal 2020.

