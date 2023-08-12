Smith announces retirement from city

HARLAN — The Harlan City Council voted to accept the retirement of City Clerk/Finance Director Jane Smith at its meeting Tuesday, December 5.

“It’s been a great team to work with,” Smith said.

Smith will officially retire April 1, 2023, and has agreed to continue to work with the city until a replacement is found. She will also continue to help with preparations for the upcoming budget.

“You understand it’s not a 9-5 job,” Harlan Mayor Jay Christensen said.

“You make us confident in what we do, and I have appreciated that trust.”

Council members and City Administrator Gene Gettys all thanked Smith for her service.

“I have deep appreciation for Jane’s role,” Gettys said.

“She is leaving it a better place.”

Smith began her employment with the city February 1, 2016. During that time, she said, she and the council has worked diligently to maintain or lower the levy rate, while still providing excellent service to the citizens of Harlan.

“During our first budget session, we improved and established a consistent method towards future capital purchases, such as large pieces of equipment or facility improvements. Through grant opportunities, we’ve been fortunate to receive numerous financial awards that have allowed departments to purchase needed equipment or make facility updates that might not have happened or been delayed without the grants,” she said.

She said she has enjoyed working with all the past and current Mayors, Council Members, City Administrator, Department Heads, and staff throughout the years, saying they have been “instrumental” in the growth of the city.

“Each person who is elected or hired serves an important role in the City of Harlan. We truly have a great team.”

She thanked the mayor and council for the opportunity to serve in her position for the past eight years.

“I appreciate each member of our team for everything they have done and continue to do to make the City of Harlan a great place to live,” she said.