Smiths to reign over Tivoli Fest 2022

Mon, 04/25/2022

Tivoli Fest Queen and King Barb and Mark Smith of Elk Horn were crowned April 23 at the fundraising dinner. Both Barb and Mark have raised their family in Elk Horn and been very involved in the community. Also on hand to welcome people attending the dinner were the Tivoli 2022 Princess Susan Reinhardt, Kimballton and Prince Brody Larsen, Elk Horn.

