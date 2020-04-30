Some HCS employees discouraged by possible compensation changes

HARLAN – A group of 69, most of them 9-10 month hourly employees and teachers, crowded in to last week’s Harlan Community Schools Board of Education electronic Zoom meeting to express discouragement with proposed compensation changes beginning next year.

Mindy Shaffer, a 6th grade classroom paraeducator, high school student council advisor and co-middle school show choir director, was the spokesperson for the group, and took the time to tell board members the discouragement those employees have with possible changes.

Shaffer spoke for an allotted five minutes in the public forum before being cut off for time. She provided a copy of the remainder of her comments to school management and board members.

“I bring forward today some concerns from other associates in our district that stemmed from our staff meeting...,” Shaffer said.

Changes could include paying these staff members strictly on hours worked over the 9-10 months, as opposed to calculating pay that provide them with equal paychecks over a 12-month period as is done now. Staff are worried they could lose out on some money under the proposed change.

Staff members are concerned that they weren’t able to negotiate with management, that the district is just trying to save money by shorting these staff members, that they may lose accumulated sick days and personal days or some paid holidays, and may lose some contracted hours such as conference days, to name a few.

“No one likes the fact that this was sprung on us right before contracts would come out,” said Shaffer. “We feel as though we should have had some input on this. Once we have to take a half paycheck, our bills are staying the same and still coming in.

“Days and hours cut by these changes will affect our bottom line wage more than you may think. Once the calendar is ready it will be easier to predict our loss. Those of us used to having 185 days including holidays and professional days have figured we’d be losing five paid days.”

Staff members also have had some “perks” in the past, due to not having any benefits, they are worried about losing such as longevity (being allowed to use four sick days and still receive an extra personal day), or late start and early out days being paid as full days, to name two.

“(It’s) sad that this pandemic that has caused so much darkness and pain in our world had to cross over and cause us anxiety about our jobs next year,” Shaffer said.

Few changes

HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson said there is a review being conducted regarding non-exempt, not full-time hourly staff, which includes associates, food service workers and some transportation employees.

Currently the district is calculating what these employees earn over the course of the school year, and then paying it out over 12 equal payments. The district is reserving some of the monies staff earns to pay them in the summer. It’s difficult to manage, she says.

“If the days and hours you thought they were going to work doesn’t come to fruition – for example snow days or late starts or early releases – then you have a lot of adjustments to make. You’re adjusting all the time,” Johnson explained.

“We were looking to pay people strictly off a get paid as you earn it (model). The amount of money would not necessarily be different. The way which it’s being paid would be different.”

While no decisions have been made to date, it warrants consideration, Johnson admits.

“The intention of the change is to create an accurate and consistent system,” Johnson said.

“It was not intended to disadvantage employees financially but we do have to take into consideration that weather conditions and changing calendars could result in an unintended negative impact. That deserves continued consideration.”

Johnson said keeping a consistent schedule of work days for employees within like groupings (such as associates) is a key way to promote accuracy and thus, limit liability.

“Moving from a system in which employees receive 12 fairly even payments to capturing pay as it is earned, resulting in 10 different monthly payments, requires employees to make changes in planning their month to month existence, and that is daunting,” she said.

Johnson said she hears the concerns of staff, already has met with some staff individually and plans to meet with groups of employees as well to explain any proposed changes.

“We have meetings scheduled (this) week with associates in smaller groupings to promote a better exchange of dialogue,” Johnson said. “Those meetings may help to identify how to move forward most effectively.”

While it may be considered a management decision, Johnson anticipates the issue being brought to the school board level for some discussion and input.