Something to Brighten Your Morning....

The HCHS Marching Band made a surprise visit to the Dr. Don, Laurel and Jack Klitgaard home early Wednesday morning for a special concert.

Don is battling Stage 4 Colon Cancer, and currently is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Jack, a senior at HCHS and long-time band member, made the difficult choice to remote learn this year for safety and health reasons for his dad during this COVID-19 pandemic, and was unable to perform with the marching band this fall.

Cue what Harlan Community is all about. A special concert, where Jack was able to perform one last time with the marching band on the front lawn of his residence.

Fantastic display of rural America and the special place that is the Harlan Community.

Here are a few highlights......