Something for Everyone at the Shelby County Fair

HARLAN -- The Shelby County Fair is back in full swing this year with a regular schedule of events, activities and entertainment to support agriculture and 4-H in Shelby County.

The fair will take place July 14 through 18 at the fairgrounds in Harlan.

Last year, the fair was reduced due to the pandemic. Darren Goshorn, the president of the fair board, said the fair will return to normal this year with all of the usual events and activities.

“We are having a full-fledged fair compared to a year ago,” Goshorn said.

The fair kicked off Wednesday, July 14 with a flag raising ceremony at 8 a.m. at the front gate.

