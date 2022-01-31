Southwest Iowa Civil Air Patrol visits Iowa State Capital for Legislative Day
DES MOINES -- On January 18, local Harlan Civil Air Patrol Cadet Austin Rhoads and Commander Stacy Condie traveled to the State Capitol for Legislative Day, along with other cadets and senior members of other squadrons in the Iowa Wing. Iowa Wing maintains squadrons from Des Moines, Davenport, Waterloo, Atlantic, Osage, Ames, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Burlington
Legislative Day is a day that provides members an opportunity to educate elected representatives at the state level about all the C.A.P. does for Iowa. The day involves meeting with members of the State Assembly and the State Senate and telling them the C.A.P. story.
Full article in the Tribune.
