Home / Home

Space Camp® Experience for Harlan's Argotsinger

Thu, 07/15/2021 - 1:14pm admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    HUNTSVILLE, AL – Darbie Argotsinger, Harlan, recently attended the Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp®.
    The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
    The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
    “It was an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Argotsinger, 16, a sophomore-to-be at Harlan Community High School and the daughter of Todd and Lacie Argotsinger.

Full article in the NA!

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here