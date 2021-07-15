Space Camp® Experience for Harlan's Argotsinger

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Darbie Argotsinger, Harlan, recently attended the Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp®.

The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Argotsinger, 16, a sophomore-to-be at Harlan Community High School and the daughter of Todd and Lacie Argotsinger.

