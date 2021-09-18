Spartans fall to Audubon 56-7
Highlights from Audubon's 56-7 win over EEHK Friday night. Tough loss for the Spartans, but they will bounce back with a homecoming game hosting Bedford next Friday! See more in the Tribune this week!
