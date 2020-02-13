SPECIAL OLYMPICS HONORS

HARLAN -- On Tuesday, Feb. 4 during the Harlan Community vs. Carroll Kuemper basketball games, Harlan Community Schools Special Olympics had its annual recognition night to announce all 41 athletes.

There are 17 athletes at the high school level, including two seniors; 13 at the middle school and 11 at the elementary level. Officials said the program is growing leaps and bounds as a Unified Champion School, with many Unified Partners in attendance in support.