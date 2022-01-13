St. Boniface to celebrate 150 years
WESTPHALIA -- The community of Westphalia and St. Boniface Parish are celebrating 150 years since its founding in 1872.
On January 29, the town will be kicking off its 150th celebration at the parish hall with doors opening at 5 p.m. and a meal to be served at 6 p.m. The event will be a free will donation and will also include a raffle and sales of 150th apparel.
Full article in the NA!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95