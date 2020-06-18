St. Joseph on the Hill Documentary by Dave Gaul
EARLING – It’s a funny account of how Bowser the pooch helped lead to an informative hour-long documentary about the Earling Catholic church entitled St. Joseph on the Hill.
Dave Gaul’s movie is now available on YouTube® for all to see, offering a telling historical narrative of the development of what many would argue is one of the most beautiful Catholic churches in Iowa.
It was a project built out of Gaul’s love for not only film-making, but for his hometown and the church landmark that can be seen for miles from the hill on the north side of town as visitors venture to Earling. And he credits Bowser for giving him a nudge.
