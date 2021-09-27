Staffing, supply chain issues impacting HMU

HARLAN -- Issues plaguing most Harlan businesses are also impacting the Harlan Municipal Utilities (HMU): staffing and supply chain issues.

Staffing at the water department was discussed at length during Thursday’s Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees meeting as the difficulty in recruiting and retaining employees meant the utilities began to re-examine its work schedule there.

In the past few years, two people rotated working the weekend shift while taking off Thursday and Friday. These employees were then not part of the on-call team which handles emergencies.

The new proposal which was approved changes the weekend shift to only 3 hours, during which the required weekend water testing will be done. Staff will rotate the weekend shift and the two employees who were previously not on-call will return to that roster also.

“What it does, is it allows us to have full staffing Monday through Friday,” said CEO Ken Weber. “We did meet with the water department staff and in the past the full-time weekend assignments have been an issue in recruiting and retention.”

The water plant foreman, Donald Cote, approached management about making the change.

“They all feel too that it will help not only recruit employees but keep employees longer if they only have to work one weekend a month for three hours each day,” said Jennifer Kelly, Director of Administration, adding the number of applicants for open jobs in the water department was always lower than that of any other department. “I think it kind of shows that we always struggle getting people even to apply to those positions when they are working weekends.”

