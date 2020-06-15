Stamp Aquatic Center to open for swimming

HARLAN -- The Norman D. Stamp Aquatic Center will re-open Wednesday, June 17 with normal business hours, pending approval by the Harlan City Council tonight.

Following Iowa Gov. Kim Reynoldss announcement on June 10, the Harlan pool is projected to open. Final approval on opening the pool will be reviewed by Harlan City Council tonight, Tuesday, June 16. Officials said it is important to re-iterate the State of Public Health Disaster Emergency has not been lifted and COVID-19 has not gone away. Planning and preparations are being finalized for safe and responsible pool operations.

• Passes and punch cards may be purchased at the swimming pool from 4-7 p.m. and each day following from 4-7 p.m. Payment will only be by check or cash. Checks will not be cashed until after final City Council approval.

• Fees:

$100 family pass

$60 single pass

$40 punch card for 10 admissions

$5 single day rate

Social distancing and personal responsibility will be key for a safe and responsible environment at the pool. Many items will be the same yet there are differences from previous years:

• temperature scan will be done by staff prior to entry, temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted entry

• no concessions

• no toys

• capacity will be limited to 175

The pool will be open normal hours of operation. Sunday thru Friday 1 - 8 p.m. and Saturday Noon - 8 p.m.

If future public health measures or proclamations require restricting pool operations or possible closure no refunds will be issued. Please contact City Hall at 755-5137 with questions.



