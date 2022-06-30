Stand raises $1,700 for childhood cancer research



HARLAN — Jaxon Rold raised over $1,700 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for childhood cancer research. Jaxon hosted a lemonade stand Saturday, June 25. The money Jaxon raised will be donated for medulloblastoma research.

Jaxon’s mom Devin, said, “A big thank you to those that came and for the very generous donations!”

Online donations are still being accepted at https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/2813880.