HARLAN -- The Boy Scouts of Troop 90 announce that they will place flags in and around Harlan on Memorial Day as usual.

During these challenging times when we have been unable to celebrate important events together and publicly as usual, the Scouts are committed to providing this “Star Spangled Streets” service to the residents of Harlan to allow the community to come together in pride and patriotism to honor those who died while serving our country.

COVID-19 Precautions

With safety in mind and based on social distancing recommendations, Troop 90 is taking the following precautions to ensure the safety of all involved: Scouts will ride with their immediate families to place flags in the morning and the same families will retrieve the flags at night.

Anyone placing or retrieving the flags will wear gloves at all times when handling the flags. Scouts and their families will not wear masks as they should not have a need for contact with homeowners or anyone outside their immediate family. However, if they do, 6-foot physical distancing precautions will be followed. In case of inclement weather on Memorial Day, flags will be placed on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Scouting for Food

Scouting for Food is an annual community service effort supported directly by the Mid-America Council and partner organizations in our local community. Under the Boy Scouts of America strategic pillar of being recognized as an advocate for youth and youth issues, Scouts across Nebraska and Western Iowa collect nearly 200,000 food items for those in need, the equivalent of approximately 114,000 meals.

Mid-America Council is happy to partner with the Food Bank of the Heartland and the local food bank/pantry. As we know that food insecurity is an important issue in our community, Troop 90 assists with this program each year, and is especially anxious to participate in this effort during this difficult time. Anyone in the community (whether a flag subscriber or not) is encouraged to place non-perishable items into a plastic grocery bag for pick-up as the Scouts retrieve flags in the evening on Memorial Day.

To adhere to social distancing precautions, please place donated items near the

base of any scout-placed flag along Harlan streets between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., when flag pick-up will begin. Or, you may drop off your donations at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 19th Street in Harlan that evening. All food donated will stay in our local community.

Items needed include: Suddenly Salads, canned fruit, smaller size peanut butter, tuna and tuna helper,

condiments, cake, brownie or dessert mixes, juice, dish soap, toiletries (deodorant, toothpaste, shower gel, hand soap). If flags are postponed due to weather, food collection will also be postponed until Tuesday.

Future Holiday Plans

The Boy Scouts of Troop 90 are planning on placing flags as usual for the rest of the year (Flag Day, July 4, Labor Day and Veteran’s Day, with Patriot’s Day as a backup date if weather is an issue on any of the other holidays.) However, due to the ever-changing status of the health of the community, we will adhere to the State of Iowa guidelines regarding activities in the community.

If you have any questions about flags or food donations, please email them to troop90.harlan.ia@gmail.com.