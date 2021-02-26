On to State!
DENISON -- Congratulations to the Harlan Community Cyclones who defeated Denison-Schleswig 52-43 Tuesday night to earn a trip to the girls state basketball tournament in Des Moines next week! All your game highlights inside today’s NA!
