State Auditor Rob Sands releases audit report for City of Harlan

HARLAN — Auditor of the State of Iowa Rob Sand recently released an auditor report for the City of Harlan for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys said, “The audit noted decreases in revenue and expense from the prior year due to not issuing debt, and this is a good thing for City of Harlan.”

“In addition, the City’s strong General Fund position allowed us to receive $500,000 in USDA funding for an upcoming street project,” he noted.

The report showed the City’s receipts totaled $8,701,868 for the year, a 26.2% decrease from the prior year. Disbursements for the year totaled $8,002,690, a 31.2% decrease from the prior year.

ities issue debt to finance public infrastructure projects such as public facilities, parks, streets, water, sewer, and drainage improvements. Cities also issue debt to refinance previously issued debt in order to lower the interest rate.

Audit Findings

Sand reported four findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds.

The report pointed out the lack of segregation of duties “so no one individual handles a transaction from its inception to completion,” and a need for the distinct separation in the authorization, custody, and recording of transactions to various employees.

However, the report stated, due to the limited number of employees, the City utilizes current available staff and divides up the duties between the two Administrative Assistants, the Deputy City Clerk, and the City Clerk, all of whom have the training to accept payments from the public.

The segregation of duties for Harlan Firefighters Association, Inc. and the Harlan Community Library Foundation was also noted. Both entities will review their segregation of duties to prevent future issues.

This could result in unrecorded or misstated utility receipts, improper or unauthorized adjustments and write-offs and/or misstated delinquent account balances, the audit stated.

Gettys said, “The audit findings, which are repeated from prior years, are consistent with other communities our size and smaller, which are primarily related to segregation of duties which is a result of limited staff.”

The report noted the Harlan Firefighters Association bank reconciliations were not performed on a monthly basis, which will be remedied by timely reconciliations, including regular reviews of accounts.

“The City works collaboratively with the State Auditor throughout the year regarding financial changes as well as procedures and controls,” Gettys said.

“We regularly receive feedback from the State Auditor staff regarding the efficiency and accuracy of information provided by the City Clerk’s office and City staff.”

“Related to accuracy, it is important to note the audit indicated, ‘The financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the respective cash basis financial position of the governmental activities, the business type activities, each major fund and the aggregate remaining fund,’” Gettys said.

The City began recitfying one of the audit findings last July, as the report stated utility billings and collections were not reconciled throughout the year and the written agreement between the City and Harlan Municipal Utilities does not address the allocation method to be used for delinquent and partial payments.

Gettys stated, “The reconciliation process of utility billings has consistently improved from prior years, and effective July 1, 2022, monthly reconciliation is occurring.”

HMU is now providing reconciliation reports, as well as the necessary information to prepare proper utility reconciliations.

Disbursements during the year exceeded the amounts budgeted in the business type activities function, the report found, noting the budget should have been amended before disbursements were allowed.

The City stated HMU disbursements reported to the City exceeded the budgeted and amended amounts recorded, thus the budget for the disbursements was exceeded. The City will work with HMU to obtain more accurate budget and amendment numbers in the future.