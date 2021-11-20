Home / Home

STATE CHAMPS!

Sat, 11/20/2021 - 9:47pm admin

Congratulations to the Harlan Community Cyclones on earning the program's 13th state football championship Friday with a hard-fought 42-28 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

Check out the November 23 Harlan Tribune - available on the street Monday - for 4 pages of state title game coverage.

Some photo highlights included here.

