STATE CHAMPS!
Congratulations to the Harlan Community Cyclones on earning the program's 13th state football championship Friday with a hard-fought 42-28 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Check out the November 23 Harlan Tribune - available on the street Monday - for 4 pages of state title game coverage.
Some photo highlights included here.
