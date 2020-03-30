State confirms four COVID-19 deaths in Iowa

STATE -- The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 56 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 336 positive cases. There have been a total of 5,013 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, three more Iowans with COVID-19 have died, one elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County, one older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to four.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Statistics

Number of Cases in Iowa 336

Shelby County Cases 3

Nearby Counties

Harrison County 8

Pottawattamie County 3

Monona County 2

Carroll County 1