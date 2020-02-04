State grant would allow for kitchen to provide 300 meals

COUNTY – Shelby County has agreed to act as the fiscal pass-through agent for a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority that, if approved, would provide dollars for Iowa Community Kitchen to provide additional meals to those in need in Shelby County.

The board approved the measure unanimously during an electronic meeting Tuesday, March 31.

According to the grant application, Iowa Community Kitchen (ICK) has been identified as a partner to help senior citizens and others with meals. Seniors have been asked to follow public health guidelines to stay at home and limit outside contact to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus.

ICK is a non-profit organization that has been providing meals to socioeconomically vulnerable individuals and families for the past five years. In normal times, community donations and volunteers provide about 125 meals each week for community members.

Under the proposed project, an additional 300 meals targeting county members most at-risk is exposed to the COVID-19 could be provided.

In addition, funding is needed to cover costs associated with transport and delivery of meals to outlying communities. Southwest Iowa Transit Authority (SWITA) has stepped up to partner with transportation needs.

Officials said coronavirus has substantially increased demand for meals in Harlan while outlying communities have relied on Meals on Wheels to provide food support for vulnerable, elderly residents. At this time, Meals on Wheels is not providing that service during the pandemic.

Funding would allow ICK to purchase, prepare and deliver food. Total dollars requested are $17,280, which would allow the service for the next three months.

Shelby County will find out soon if funding is awarded.

In the meantime, Iowa Community Kitchen is in need of local donations. The group made and delivered 469 meals one night to the elderly, homeless and shut-ins. However, donations has slowed and if funding isn’t secured, the volunteer organization will have to close until the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

“We do not want to close, but if funding does not come in, we will be forced to close,” officials said.

To donate, send a check to Iowa Community Kitchen, Box 408, Harlan, IA, 51537, or contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry at 712-755-2114.