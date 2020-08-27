State provides monies to protect poll workers, voters
STATE -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) and more than $2 million in funds to Iowa counties, including Shelby County, to utilize for the November 3 general election.
The PPE includes face shields, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and social distancing markers for use at the polls on Election Day. Additionally, more than $2 million from the CARES Act will be made available to counties.
