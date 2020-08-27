Home / Home

State provides monies to protect poll workers, voters

Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:00am admin

    STATE -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) and more than $2 million in funds to Iowa counties, including Shelby County, to utilize for the November 3 general election.
    The PPE includes face shields, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and social distancing markers for use at the polls on Election Day. Additionally, more than $2 million from the CARES Act will be made available to counties.

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here