State re-launches Missing Person Clearinghouse

HARLAN – The Iowa Department of Public Safety has re-launched its Missing Person Information Clearinghouse website with hopes of identifying and locating the more than 300 Iowans who are currently missing.

The website, www.iowamissingpersons.com, provides an interactive design and advanced functions for the public to search for Iowa’s missing persons.

First established in 1985 within the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse compiles, coordinates and disseminates information in relation to missing persons and unidentified body/persons.

Since 2005, the Clearinghouse has been sharing missing person information through a public-facing website that combines an individual’s identification data supplied from law enforcement agencies across the state with a photo provided by families.

Full article in the Tribune.