State registry names 16 sex offenders residing in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — There are currently 16 registered sex offenders residing in Shelby County, according to information provided by Iowa’s sex offender registry.

There are currently two registrants residing in the City of Shelby; two in Portsmouth; one in Westphalia; one in Kimballton; and one in Elk Horn. The remaining nine reside in Harlan, including one listing Harlan as a secondary address.

The website, www.iowasexoffender.com, is operated by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety, Division of Criminal Investigation, and contains information including offender photos and conviction information, and information regarding registered offenders subject to exclusionary zones, and residence and employment restrictions. There is an advanced mapping function to identify schools and where groups of offenders reside. It also contains resource for guardians on how to prevent abuse and resources for victims.

All sheriff’s offices in the state are responsible for providing information for the website.

The website reminds the public not to take any action against the named offenders. Any action taken against them, including vandalism of property, written or verbal threats of harm, or physical assault against them, their families or employers may result in arrest or prosecution.

Beginning in 1995, an individual who has been convicted or adjudicated of a criminal offense against a minor, sexual exploitation, or a sexually violent crime or who was on probation, parole, or work release status, or who was incarcerated on or after July 1, 1995 is required to register. Registration includes individuals who have received deferred sentences or deferred judgments, as well as those convicted of qualifying federal sex offenses or sex offenses from other states, U.S. territories or Indian tribal nations.

A full list of the sex offenders in Shelby County may be found by searching the state data base on the website.