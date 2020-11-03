STATE SPEECH!
HARLAN -- On Saturday, Feb. 29 the Harlan Community Schools Individual Speech Team, under the direction of Lisa Hagemeier, traveled to Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs for the Iowa High School District Speech Competition.
Those performers who earned a division I rating will perform again at IHSSA State Speech competition on March 14, at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95