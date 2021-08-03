STATE SPEECH!
HARLAN -- Three Harlan Community High School speech students have qualified to compete at the state level after earning Division I ratings at districts this week.
On March 2, the HCHS Speech Team competed at a virtual Iowa High School Speech district competition held through Johnston High School. The students competed in various events via recordings. Although this year’s formatting was different than in past years, the students’ performances were insightful and entertaining. The students who earned a division I rating will compete at the state level this weekend.
• Casey Kohl - interpretative prose - Division II; • Sam Buman - spontaneous speaking - Division I; • Sam Buman - expository address - Division I; • Ian Shelton - expository address - Division I; • Violet Lotenschtein - original oratory - Division I.
