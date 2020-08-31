State supplies PPE to Harlan Community Schools
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools has been provided personal protective equipment (PPE) from the state, and will have the items available across the district to keep students and staff safe when they headed back to the classrooms this week.
Brian Gubbels, HCS Director of Finance, said the school district received the items Monday, Aug. 17, at no cost to the district, from the state stockpile of PPE. As of last week, the items are being stored in a storage room adjacent to the central office to be available for use across the district.
