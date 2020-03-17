Statement from Elm Crest Retirement Community

HARLAN -- On social media over the weekend, Elm Crest Retirement community, and specifically its parent company American Baptist Homes of the Midwest, made this statement regarding its nursing and retirement homes:

“Although there is no presence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community, Elm Crest Senior Living is taking a proactive approach to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Age is a risk factor for COVID-19, so that makes the population at our communities vulnerable to this illness. Underlying medical conditions can also increase the risk and severity of the sickness so we encourage residents to assess your individual situation and limit your exposure as you see fit.

“With the new recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and in an effort to keep people safe, healthy and prevent the spread of all communicable illnesses, Elm Crest has adopted a “no visitor policy” as follows:

• All doors will remain locked at all times.

• All vendors and essential healthcare personnel will have to enter through the main entrance and will have to answer the questions recommended by the CDC.

Exceptions will be made for families during major change in condition of their loved one and/or during end of life process.

• Any visitor who has traveled to China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, Japan or Hong Kong in the last 14 days must stay out of the building and self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

• Any visitor who has traveled to Seattle, the state of Washington, New York, California, Singapore, Thailand or Taiwan must monitor yourself for symptoms and self –quarantine for 14 days.

• Any visitor with signs or symptoms of respiratory infection may not enter the building.

“The facility will be available to answer any questions and address any concerns. Facetime, Skype and telephones will be available for you to keep in touch with your loved ones while we are going through this evolving situation. We will continue to provide updates when appropriate.

“Common sense approaches we use to combat influenza will be some of the most effective prevention methods for COVID-19. The safety of the residents and staff remain our top priority.”

Sincerely,

Jeff Hongslo

President and C.E.O.