Statewide, COVID-19 cases continue to rise

STATE -- On Tuesday, April 21, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds launched the Test Iowa Initiative to expand testing capacity to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. The state is partnering with Nomi Health and its subsidiary DOMO which has already launched a similar initiative in Utah.

Reynolds made the announcement at Tuesday’s news conference.

“Iowa is now the second state in the nation to deploy this ambitious initiative, and starting today I am encouraging Iowans to go to testIowa.com to complete their own health assessment,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This type of information will help Iowans assess eligibility for testing and further inform the state’s response to COVID-19.”

The Test Iowa Initiative includes an assessment that was developed in coordination with the Iowa Department of Public Health and it will better inform Iowans of their current health status, whether or not they should get a COVID-19 test, and instructions on how to get tested. The assessment asks about existing symptoms and occupational considerations.

Reynolds also kicked off the #TestIowaChallenge in a video encouraging Iowans to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment.

The #TestIowaChallenge encourages all Iowans regardless of symptoms to take the assessment and get tested if needed. Those part of the essential workforce are especially encouraged to take the assessment and then get tested if needed.

Projections

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation through the University of Washington, Iowa won’t see its peak number of COVID-19 cases and daily death counts until May 7, and it won’t be until June 29 that it’s proposed that social distancing can be relaxed.

According to the institute’s website, the institute’s projections come via a model that was developed upon requests from the University of Washington School of Medicine and other U.S. hospitals and state governments working to determine ability to care for patients.

The projections show now only daily and cumulative deaths for each state and country, but also hospital demands for everything from ICU beds to ventilators.

The model projects Iowa to reach its daily death peak of 17 around May 8. If testing, contact testing, isolation and limiting gathering size is in place, June 29 is a target date for relaxing social distancing.

Iowa’s numbers continue to rise in the past week.

As of early Thursday morning, April 23, Iowa has 3,924 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 96 deaths and 1,492 cases recovered. A total of 29,262 people have been tested.

The state has 282 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 33 admitted in the last 24 hours, 102 in ICU and 55 on ventilators.

There are 3,994 inpatient beds available statewide, 549 ICU beds available and 689 available ventilators.