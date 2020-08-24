Home / Home

Stealing political signs a misdemeanor

Mon, 08/24/2020 - 8:00am admin

    HARLAN -- Residents are reporting this month the theft of political signs from their residences/yards.  Harlan Police Chief Frank Clark confirmed that the department has had one report of a political flag stolen.  Local residents are reporting the theft of Trump/Pence signs from their yards.  No Biden/Harris signs have been reported missing.
    Officials said if caught, the thieves could be charged with fifth-degree theft as well as trespassing.

