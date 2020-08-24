Stealing political signs a misdemeanor
HARLAN -- Residents are reporting this month the theft of political signs from their residences/yards. Harlan Police Chief Frank Clark confirmed that the department has had one report of a political flag stolen. Local residents are reporting the theft of Trump/Pence signs from their yards. No Biden/Harris signs have been reported missing.
Officials said if caught, the thieves could be charged with fifth-degree theft as well as trespassing.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
