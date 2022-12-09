Steam and gas engine antique show returns for year 45

The Greenridge Steam and Gas Engine Antique Show is returning for the 45th year on Sept. 17 and 18. Located 1 mile south, 1 mile west and 1 ½ miles south of Irwin, this year’s event includes entertainment for the whole family.

Henry and the Haymakers, a local country band, will perform a show on Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This year will include a momma yak and a baby yak from Exira, in addition to the petting zoo. Free pony rides will be available.

Every year they add to the experience. The front porch of the house has been renovated with planks from the years they have sawed wood.

The annual event is important to Mary Ahrenholtz, whose family farm is where the event happens.

“It lets people know your history. People didn’t used to have the ability to go to a grocery store and buy things,” she said. “You had to work for it and grew it. If you lived in town it was important to know a farmer for milk and eggs.”

Children from area schools will tour the grounds on Sept. 16.

There are around 25 vendors, including one that makes picnic tables for squirrels.

They welcome anyone to add aprons and quilts to show. There’s a history of the show and the farm available.

Barrel train rides are available for the kids. There is rope making, as well.