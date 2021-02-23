Still Here, Still Dangerous

HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Just ask Dr. Tina Flores, who has seen first hand the efforts of health care workers over the past year not only through the lens of a practitioner, but also as a patient.

While treating patients with a variety of illnesses, including the coronavirus, and being among the first in Shelby County to receive her vaccine, Flores also was among the many who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Her case was relatively mild, yet it’s noteworthy that it came about a week after receiving her first COVID-19 shot, and she considers herself fortunate as this virus can cause considerable issues for many with underlying conditions.

“COVID is a real illness,” she said. “In many folks it will often just be a minor illness, but in others, usually those with risk factors, it can be a devastating illness.”

A Little Surprised

Flores joined Myrtue Medical, Harlan, in 2019 and says it’s an amazing facility. Its effort to keep Shelby Countians safe and healthy during the pandemic has been cutting edge.

“Myrtue activated its Incident Command Response team in early February, 2020 to quickly and decisively plan and prepare for the pandemic,” she explained.

“The team provided internal and external education on this new coronavirus, providing PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff and patients, screening visitors, providing therapeutics, and care to those infected by COVID.”

The public health department became a leading force in mitigating the spread of the virus through isolation and quarantine, and now through vaccination clinics.

“The entire health care system is working together to provide a coordinated community response,” she said.

Flores was somewhat surprised to be diagnosed with COVID-19 recently, but as with many families, a member of her household was the first to become sick, providing an entry point to her and the rest of the family.

Flores’ symptoms started with sneezing and a clear, runny nose. She chalked it up initially to her chronic allergies, and she’d been dusting around the home.

“However, the next day my daughter, who had been fatigued for a few days prior, had a temperature of 102,” Flores said. “We took her into the office and she tested positive for COVID. I decided to get tested even with my mild symptoms and tested positive.”

Isolation

Flores spent the next 10 days in isolation and battled the familiar symptoms of a runny nose, cough, and body aches.

“The most notable symptom for me was probably fatigue,” she said.

“I think the symptoms are very similar to what we see in the general patient population.”

Flores said as a family physician she seems to see more COVID-19 patients in the clinic, which includes those with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, or the elderly, and they are at more risk for difficulties from the coronavirus.

“Those folks tend to have more respiratory symptoms (like) pneumonia,” she said.

Where exactly Flores and her family members initially were exposed is a mystery.

Flores guesses she likely was exposed just prior to receiving her first dose of vaccine.

“It takes up to two weeks after the second vaccine to receive full immunity, and I just happened to have an exposure before I had an adequate antibody response,” she said.

Their family does continue to eat at restaurants, but tries to follow guidelines and only eat at places where tables are distanced.

It’s unlikely she was exposed at work, as there has been no identified coronavirus spread there. And, the health care workers and hospital personnel wear masks, social distance, practice hand hygiene, and stay home when ill.

“We wear N95 masks, gowns, gloves, and face shields when doing procedures that aerosolize virus particles,” Flores said. “These methods are extremely effective at preventing the spread of this disease.

“I also follow public health measures when I am out in the community.”

However, with widespread coronavirus transmission rates, and new variants being identified across the U.S., other household members may bring in the virus and infect others.

Exposure to other members in a household is a common mechanism of spread.

“At home, we practice frequent handwashing, but I must say I’m not surprised that I likely caught COVID from one of my children as they are notorious for sneaking sips out of my cup or eating off of my plate, as kids often do,” Flores said.

Vaccinations

In Flores’ case, protocol called for her to meet that isolation criteria before returning to work. She was required to be fever-free for 24 hours, symptoms improved, and at had to be at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

She wants residents to know that COVID-19 infections can begin mildly and mimic other illnesses. It’s important for anyone showing symptoms to be aware that even a runny nose can be a beginning symptom.

She encourages the wearing of masks, which have shown to decrease the spread of COVID. “I would encourage people to continue utilizing masks when out in public,” she said.

She also recommends vaccinations. They have received emergency use authorization, have been shown to have tremendous effectiveness (95 percent after second dose), and are safe to use.

“COVID vaccine is very important in reducing the prevalence of COVID in our community,” she said. “Individuals who have had an allergic reaction to any of the vaccine ingredients should first discuss with their provider.”

Flores said after her vaccinations she had minimal side effects other than a stiff arm and some fatigue and body aches for a few days.

“I would encourage those patients who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine to get it,” she said. “If you have any concerns about receiving the vaccine, please talk to your primary health care physician.”