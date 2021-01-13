Still Recovering and will be for Months

HARLAN – Nella Seivert admits she’s a little stubborn.

So when the first cold symptoms came on back in late October into early November, she chalked it up to anything but the coronavirus and insisted that there really was nothing wrong with her.

After all, she and her husband, Bob, owner-operators of Medivac Ambulance/Rescue in Harlan, had followed all COVID-19 safety protocols such as masking, physical distancing and hand sanitization, and have worked in the health care field for decades.

She knows sickness, right?

Fast-forward now to early January, 2021. Following multiple hospitalizations and treatments for what easily could have become advanced disease, Seivert now realizes how lucky she really is.