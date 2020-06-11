STILL TOO CLOSE TO CALL
COUNTY – Shelby County voters solidified their stance as staunch Republican supporters in overwhelming fashion on election night Tuesday, Nov. 3 backing incumbent President Donald Trump by a wide margin as well as the Iowa Republican supporting ticket including Joni Ernst for U.S. Senate and Randy Feenstra for U.S. House.
In a year seeing record voter turnouts nationwide, Shelby County gave the incumbent president nearly 70 percent of the vote, with Democratic challenger Joe Biden garnering less than 30 percent.
As of early Thursday morning, Nov. 5, the national race for the White House was still too close to call as ballots were still being counted in battleground states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. National pundits said it could be Friday or longer before a clear presidential winner can be announced.
