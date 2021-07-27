The StoneCatcher’s Society

LINCOLN, NE -- Prevent * Promote * Protect; these are the primary pillars of a newly-formed nonprofit organization set to advocate for sensible reforms within the criminal justice systems of Iowa and Nebraska.

The StoneCatchers Society was unveiled this spring, and through an array of initiatives, programs, and services is working to (Prevent) unnecessary incarceration, (Promote) wellness opportunities, and (Protect) the rights of the accused and convicted.

Both interactive and in-person events are planned throughout 2021, including The StoneCatchers Crusade -- a book drive which allowed the StoneCatchers to purchase hundreds of educational books for incarcerated individuals. Events such as the Crusade, conducted in accordance with the commitment to promote wellness opportunities, are one of the many ways the StoneCatchers believe they can directly impact lives caught up in the criminal justice system.

Alongside annual events, the nonprofit will seek to garner funds for its initiatives by way of public and private grants as well as syndicated writing projects.

Founders

Co-founded by Tony J. Kenkel, president, and Brady Greer, CEO, the nonprofit organization has a holistic viewpoint and embodies the sentiments of grace, hope, mercy, redemption, and restoration.

Kenkel, an Earling native, is currently serving time at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, NE, and he and his great friend, Greer, teamed together to establish the organization.

A number of other Shelby County natives are affiliated with the Society including Kenkel’s sister, Jenna Hucka, who serves as Events Coordinator; local attorney Marcus Gross, Jr. as Legal Consultant; Kenkel’s father, Steve Kenkel, as Reform Strategist and Committee Chairman; and Cory Miller, the organization’s Chief Advisor.

