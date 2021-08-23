STOP grant helping with threat assessment plan

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools, as part of the Green Hills Area Education Association territory, has been awarded up to $8,000 in federal grant funding through the Department of Justice over a three-year period for threat assessment training.

The monies will be instrumental in helping the HCS district, in partnership with the AEA and law enforcement, in its crisis team planning and efforts to provide needed assistance to students in everything from mental health and basic needs concerns to suicide prevention, substance abuse, threats, harassment/bullying, child abuse/neglect or sexual harassment/assault concerns.

Ann Heithoff, Dean of Students at Harlan Community Elementary Schools, has taken the lead on the administration of the grant for HCS. She said most of the HCS funding is allocated toward plan development and training of staff regarding any type of school threat or concern.

HCS Superintendent of Schools Jenny Barnett also is actively involved.

“The overall goal would be to have the community and school work together for sure should a threat occur,” Barnett said, “that we all understand who plays which role and what is the best avenue to help our staff, parents and students in a crisis situation.”

