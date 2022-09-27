STOPit app available for HCSD students

The Harlan School District has enrolled with STOPit, by STOPit Solutions.

STOPit is an online reporting tool designed to deter and mitigate bullying, cyber abuse, and other inappropriate behaviors, consisting of an app and a back-end incident management system for school administrators.

Our students will have access to the STOPit mobile app, which has two simple but powerful features.

Specifically, the program educates students to:

Recognize the signs of at-risk behaviors

Take every sign and signal seriously

Report it anonymously through STOPit App/Web or 24/7 Incident Response Center

Submit photo or video evidence (App/Web Only)

Alert designated administrators to issues and risks early, before they escalate

No personal information is needed to use STOPit. The only way personally identifiable information will be accessible through STOPit is if a requester voluntarily includes it within the content of a request or message.

Both our district and STOPit are committed to protecting the privacy of student data. STOPit is a signatory to the Student Privacy Pledge, spearheaded by the Future of Privacy Forum and the Software & Information Industry Association. You may review STOPit’s Privacy Policy for details, including more information on how anonymous reporting works.

Students have the power to help put an end to harmful and inappropriate behavior they see online through social media and other means. They can use STOPit to reach out for help if they or a peer are facing a personal crisis or experiencing bullying, abuse, or are otherwise in need of assistance. Our goal with STOPit is to create safer, kinder, school communities both online and off.

Please note that we will be launching STOPit with the viewing of a short (2-3 minute) student video on Thursday, September 22nd or Friday, September 23rd in their classrooms. Students will not be allowed to download this app during class. Students will be encouraged to get your permission to download the free app. The app will be active on Monday, September 26th. We encourage you to download the STOPit app and search for your students' school using the directory. Harlan will be listed as hcsdcyclones. Use the QR code on page 2 of this document to activate the app. You can privately ask for help for your student, family, others you care about, or even acquaintances who appear to need help.

Together, we can make sure everyone in our community gets what they need to thrive. Thank you!