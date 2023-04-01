Stories about Harlan’s historical buildings continues to grow

HARLAN - A republishing of the 2014 historic downtown Harlan walking tour book had been on Alan Mores’ mind since it was completed, and for the past two-plus years he has continued to delve into the history of the 51 buildings that surround the downtown square.

The original 2002 downtown guide was based on the historical consultant, Leah D. Rogers’ expertise and writings when she created Harlan’s National Historic Registry application in 1994.

Mores took that version and expanded it into a 32-page rendition in 2014, printing 3,500 books that were given away in less than two years.

The 2023 version will provide more anecdotal stories of the building owner(s) and/or the mysteries surrounding these buildings.

“Having lived here most of my life, I didn’t realize the historical oddities behind these 150-year-old buildings and the individuals behind their construction and heritage,” Mores said.

Funding

The new 70+ page color book has been aided by the Shelby Co. Chamber of Commerce & Industry and by the Shelby County Hotel & Motel Tax Committee, which supported both book endeavors.

“The Committee has remained very patient over the past two years. I’d make regular appearances about how progress was proceeding, but the historical ‘rabbit holes’ just kept popping up which delayed its printing to February or March 2023,” he said.

While re-taking photos of all the buildings, Mores had the opportunity to talk to many building owners about their building and its significance.

“The level of historical research gets exhausting, as few pre-1960s businesses ever advertised their locations, so you have to backtrack with other historical records such as phone books at the Harlan Library or Shelby Co. Historical Museum to find out which business was located where.

“Building construction stories in the 1890s to 1910s were seldom front page news, and the name of the builder, if mentioned, may not have included their first name, or owners were given a nickname (such as ‘Uncle Jimmy” for James Long), who platted where Harlan now stands,” Mores said.

Interesting oddities

From a suicide (or was it a murder?), the tragic mishandling of two patients’ over-the-counter medications which resulted in their deaths, a tie to Omaha’s Warren Buffett family, theater stages tucked in the back of buildings and learning that sports legends Babe Ruth and Minnesota Fats had ties to one downtown business owner - all add to the historical intrigue.

“For example, an 1898 two-story brick bank was lifted and moved into the adjoining building lot, and Frank Lloyd Wright designed the glass prisms for one downtown building -- and from this, a picture started to materialize of how vibrant and historically rich the downtown remains,” he said.

“I found myself looking up, instead of down when I was walking around the square, seeing new architectural and building design quirks which would lead me down another path.”

The Community Development Block grants also enhanced historic renovations of multiple buildings which greatly enhanced downtown Harlan.

“Until you’ve visited downtowns across Iowa you don’t realize how lucky we are that so many owners have invested in their historic properties,” he said.

While researching one building, facts about another building or its owner would pop up.

“Both of Harlan’s original City platters have fascinating stories, as one simply disappeared from Iowa, while another passed away in California. His body, when returned to Harlan, was likely buried in a ‘paupers grave’, and later reburied,” he said.

Publishing background

Mores, as a former co-owner of the Harlan Newspapers, has publishing in his blood. As a high school reporter he dug into the history of Harlan athletic and coaching successes; in 1979 he penned the 100-page newspaper Harlan Centennial edition. He continues working on a history book of Jones Beach, West Okoboji and the possibility of a Harlan / Shelby Co. postcard history book looms on the horizon.

“There is no question the history of these buildings keeps bringing up new and more interesting stories and photos for a future book. Especially as more pre-1915 Harlan papers are archived and able to be word-searched, the doors open up even more,” Mores said.