COUNTY -- On page two of today's Harlan News-Advertiser you'll find the first in a series of articles introducing readers to many Shelby County residents.

The Stories of Shelby County is a partnership between the Shelby County Wellness Alliance, the Harlan Community Library and Leah Marie Photography.

The idea behind the project is to highlight various members of the community and their life stories. The project, at this time, is focusing on seniors in Shelby County, and the goal is to complete one new story each quarter.