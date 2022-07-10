Students learn that ‘three times a day you need a farmer’

AREA — When Melanie Bruck recently walked into a first grade classroom at Irwin Elementary School, she invited the children to clap four times and chant “ag-ri-cul-ture.” It’s part of the Ag in the Classroom program.

“We incorporate Iowa agriculture into the lesson plans. Not everyone has an agricultural background,” Bruck said. “The Farm Bureau thinks it’s really important to have educated consumers and starting very early with getting the kids acquainted to corn and soybeans and the byproducts of corn and soybeans in Iowa.

The lessons are done thematically with apples in September, pumpkins in October and turkey in November.

“We tie that in to what the animals eat and where they live and how farming impacts everybody’s everyday life,” she said. “You eat three times a day, three times a day you need a farmer.”

Bruck said she tries to teach the kids without them knowing they’re learning anything.

“It’s very hands-on, we keep it very fun,” she said.

This month, students learned what is inside of a pumpkin; comparing and contrasting pumpkins; varieties of pumpkins and graphing where the distance needed to plant the pumpkins.

“I try to ensure each grade has a different topic so I don’t duplicate the lessons,” Bruck said.

Primarily elementary school teachers have signed up for the program but they do have lessons for middle school and high school, as well. The upper elementary teachers usually hop on the website and get the resources they need. All the lessons are free.

Bruck teaches the program in five counties — Shelby, Carroll, Crawford, Harrison and West Pottawattamie.

“I work directly with those five counties for teachers that are interested,” she said. “Our goal is to keep it free for the schools.”

The National Agriculture in the Classroom program started in the early 1980s.

“While we can’t measure how agriculturally literate a student is, we do count impressions,” Bruck said. “So far in this school year I have reached 1,600 students since August.”

