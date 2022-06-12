Students perform in theater productions
HARLAN – The audience at Harlan Community High School had a taste of several plays as students performed several skits on Sunday.
Before the performances began, students were inducted into the International Thespian Society Troupe. They include Gabby Gaul, Ian Shelton, Aurora Miller, Darbie Argotsinger, Daniel Anderson, Scarlett McGuinness, Veronica Buman, Joseph Bragg and Sophie Thomas.
The showcase is the culminating product of the Theatre Performance class, which is taught by Kayla Weis.
“This is our second year for the course offering, and last year the class produced And Then There Was One, The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon, and Trap,” she said. “Any high school student is welcome to take the class and participate in its productions.”