Students perform in theater productions



By Elizabeth A. Elliott

Nine students were inducted into the International Thespian Society Troupe. They include Gabby Gaul, Ian Shelton, Aurora Miller, Darbie Argotsinger, Daniel Anderson, Scarlett McGuinness, Veronica Buman, Joseph Bragg and Sophie Thomas.



Lauren Schmitz and Cole Heronimus perform "Lonely Hearts Club: Now with Extra Murder."