Students upload videos for all-state consideration
HARLAN – Nine Harlan Community High School students are recording videos to submit for all-state music consideration this week, a change in the process 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Band members Eric Torneton, trumpet; Devin Kearney, trumpet; Hannah Bissen, flute; Seth Anderson, euphonium; and Ian Kearney, trumpet; and vocalists Kylie Albertsen, Rebekah Bruck, Kaiden Milliken and Madison Schumacher are auditioning this year for the all-state band or orchestra, and the all-state choir.
The joint boards of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association met in early October to discuss the future of the all-state festival. The board voted to cancel the 2020 event rehearsals and concerts in Ames.
