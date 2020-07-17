Summer activities to consider amid COVID-19

COUNTY -- This summer’s restrictions might find families struggling to find activities that please everyone. Shelby County Wellness Alliance listed numerous all-age opportunities for your family to experience by exploring what Shelby County has to offer.

• Bowling

• Golfing and driving ranges

• Harlan Public Library: Grab and Go Book Bags. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays this summer. Free snack 2-3 p.m. Find out more information on their Facebook page.

• Harlan Theatre

• Iowa Western Community College, Online Summer Kids Camps! – Call 712-325-3256 for more information or go online with IWCC Online Summer Kids Camps

• Peterson Wellness Center

• Pioneer Park in Harlan. Walking story book, fishing, Frisbee golf, and exercise centers.

• Playgrounds are open

• Pools open with restrictions

• Shelby County Bike Trails – Shelby Iowa - also see www.iowabikeroutes

• Shelby County Conservation go to mycountyparks.com

• Shelby County Iowa State University Extension offering DIY KITS Summer Activities check with the Extension office by website or phone for available of kits.

• Tennis

Hiking Trails and Camping:

• Elk Horn Recreation Area – Outside of Elk Horn.

• Manteno Park 8 miles northwest of Defiance

• Nishna Bend Recreation Area 5 miles south of Harlan off of Highway 59

• Oak Ridge Wildlife area 6 miles southeast of Harlan

• Prairie Rose State Park 7 miles southeast of Harlan

• Reinig River Access 2 Miles northwest of Harlan

• Rosenow, Timber 5 miles northwest of Earling

• Upper’nish Habitat Area one mile northeast of Irwin

The Shelby County Chamber Facebook page gives daily updates and valuable information about activities in Shelby County, cancelations and ongoing activities. For more information on these activities please contact the Chamber’s webpage www.exploreshelbycounty.com Phone (712) 755-2114.