Summer feed program to begin on May 28
HARLAN -- The Harlan Community School’s summer feed program will begin on Thursday, May 28 for children aged 18 and younger.
While during the COVID-19 pandemic the school district has been providing delivery of meals to those 18 and younger who request it, the summer program will be a grab-n-go format only.
“Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity to continue with door drop delivery,” said HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson.
The grab-n-go location site is the Harlan First United Methodist Church, 1202 9th St., Harlan. The location is centrally located and meets the federal qualifications of being in a blighted area.
“We will have lunch on the day of service as well as breakfast for the next day,” Johnson said.
Participants are requested to complete a survey. Go to https://forms.gle/51Rv2dZzgrXXJSWy6
