Summer feed program to begin on May 28

Thu, 05/21/2020 - 10:35am admin

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Community School’s summer feed program will begin on Thursday, May 28 for children aged 18 and younger.
    While during the COVID-19 pandemic the school district has been providing delivery of meals to those 18 and younger who request it, the summer program will be a grab-n-go format only.
    “Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity to continue with door drop delivery,” said HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson.
    The grab-n-go location site is the Harlan First United Methodist Church, 1202 9th St., Harlan.  The location is centrally located and meets the federal qualifications of being in a blighted area.
    “We will have lunch on the day of service as well as breakfast for the next day,” Johnson said.
    Participants are requested to complete a survey.  Go to https://forms.gle/51Rv2dZzgrXXJSWy6

