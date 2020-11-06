As summer sports begin, COVID-19 safety guidelines released

REGIONAL – The summer sports season officially gets under way next week, and with that in mind, local healthcare officials are providing guidance for athletes, coaches and spectators at upcoming contests.

Myrtue Medical Center and Shelby County Public Health have released information for those who participate in athletic contests this summer, as well as for those who attend games and events.

School-sponsored activities are encouraged to consider the following this summer season, and many school districts have adopted such guidelines:

• Social distancing should be practiced by all people involved. Social distancing requires that there is a distance of six feet or greater between individuals.

• Face coverings should be encouraged.

• Hand sanitizer or handwashing should be provided and encouraged.

• Develop a plan as to how many people will be allowed to enter and exit that ensures social distancing.

• Develop a plan for how you will disinfect items that are frequently touched by players and coaches.

• Don’t allow anyone in the facility who is ill.

Screenings

When a student/coach is screened prior to practice and they are experiencing a fever that is 100.4 of higher and/or are experiencing other COVID-19 symptoms, the individual should do the following:

• Immediately isolate from the team and be sent home.

• Identify who the individual was around before they were screened. Provide documentation of this for public health as they may need to use it for contact tracing.

• The individual should call their healthcare provider and explain fever and symptoms. The healthcare provider will determine if the student/coach needs to be tested for COVID-19.

An individual with symptoms of COVID-19 (or tests positive for active infection) should self-isolate at home until the individual has been free of fever for 72 hours without the use of medication, the individual has significant symptom improvement and it has been 10 days from the start of symptoms.

No symptoms

If an individual tests positive for COVID-19 but does not have any symptoms of illness, he/she will be isolated at home for 10 days from the test date.

Public health will determine if the individual can be released at the end of the 10 days based on conversations to determine if any symptoms have appeared.

Until the individual is released from monitoring by Public Health, the individual is to remain isolated at home, and should not leave the home except for medical appointments. There should be no visitors in the home.

Public Health will interview laboratory-confirmed cases to identify all persons that the individual had contact with during their infectious period. Contact is defined as being less than six feet away from someone for more than 15 minutes.

The infectious period for cases without symptoms is defined as 10 days before the date of the COVID-19 positive test through 10 days after the patient tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The infectious period for cases with symptoms is defined as 48 hours before illness started until the patient is fever free for at least 72 hours, symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since the first symptom began.

Contact self-isolation

All contacts without symptoms will be in self-isolation for 14 days from the last exposure to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Family members of the contact can continue their normal routines. However, the contact must stay home and not leave. No visitors should be at the home.

If a player or coach has a member of their household diagnosed with COVID-19, the entire household will be placed in self-isolation. Isolation ends at 14 days from the last contact of the ill family member.

If a team has a player/coach diagnosed with COVID-19, it is possible most of the team and coaches will be placed in isolation. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Anyone that appears ill, or states that they have been ill, should follow the guidelines for individuals ill with COVID-19. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19 – cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.