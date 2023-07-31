Summit Carbon Solutions files petition with Iowa Utility Board for pipeline permit

SHELBY COUNTY — Summit Carbon Solutions has filed a petition with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) for a pipeline permit to construct, operate, and maintain a liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline in Shelby County.

According to Summit Carbon Solutions, the proposed pipeline would connect over 30 ethanol plants in a five-state region, including Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Carbon Dioxide emitted during the fermentation process of ethanol would be captured, compressed and transported to North Dakota, where it will be stored underground in deep geologic storage locations.

Information included in the petition states the proposed Shelby County pipeline would be an eight inch trunk line beginning at a point in section five in Union Township, stretching “Over and across all privately owned right-of-way” in a southerly direction for 25.01 miles across Union, Westphalia, Lincoln, and Shelby Townships, ending in Section 35 in Shelby Township. Summit’s proposed path would cross through the town limits of Earling.

A map showing the precise route of the liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline may be obtained at no cost by writing to Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC, ATTN: Map Request, 2321 N. Loop Dr., Suite 221, Ames, IA 50010, or calling (515) 531-2635.

IUB has set an evidentiary, public hearing for 10 a.m., August 23, 2023 at the Cardiff Event Center in Fort Dodge The hearing was originally slated for October, however after a change of leadership within the board, IUB decided to move the hearing date to August.

An order issued from the IUB on June 16 stated, “Because all parties deserve a process that is open and transparent and does not unreasonably delay a decision about their interest, the IUB will begin the hearing process with testimony of landowners subject to eminent domain.”

Opponents feel Summit has tried to expedite the hearing and approval process, and viewed the October hearing date unfavorable due to the crop harvest, which could have possibly eliminated the chance for many rural residents and land owners to participate in the hearing. They were hoping the hearing would be delayed until 2024.

According to the petition, all objections to the granting of the pipeline permit must be filed no later than five days before the hearing begins, so the August hearing date now has those challenging the proposed pipeline scrambling to meet the deadline.

“IUB’s decision to fast-track the Summit hearing is putting a huge burden on Iowans who deserve a chance to defend their land and future from Rastetter’s Summit carbon pipeline,” said Jess Mazour, conservation coordinator for the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club.

“There are over 1000 unsigned parcels on Summit’s proposed route. That means we need more time, not less. We question whether IUB staff will have adequate time to fully review each unsigned parcel and evaluate the impacts of the proposed route.”

Sherri Webb, who shares “There is absolutely no good time for a farmer, but late summer, fall, and spring are the worst times. August is county and State Fair time with 4-H projects and livestock involved. It’s time to get equipment and machinery ready for harvest, bale hay, empty and clean grain bins, separate cows and calves, and the normal chores. Gardens are ready with tomatoes, beans, cucumbers, etc that need to be canned, frozen, or pickled. Add the fact that school starts for most counties the 22nd or 23rd makes the August start date for the hearing really ‘out of touch’ for the farmers and landowners that have the most to lose. Football, volleyball, and cross country practice will have started and games/meets starting later that month,” Webb said.

“This proposed hazardous waste super-critical CO2 pipeline will be built on the backs of Iowa landowners that have every right to own property. The fact that the IUB has moved the hearing date to August and changed the procedural process in that the landowners testimony will be first rather than last is a due process violation, in my opinion.”

During the hearing, a three-member board will choose whether to approve Summit Carbon Solution’s proposed construction, giving the pipeline company the ability to start the eminent domain process. The hearing has the possibility of being lengthy, as Summit plans to file eminent domain on more than a thousand landowners, who could petition to intervene in the process.