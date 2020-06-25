On a Sunny Day in June
SHELBY -- Cousins Etta Augustine (left) of Colorado and Maya Boettger of Harlan enjoyed a picnic lunch in the park in Shelby on a sunny June day last week. They were at the park with their grandma, Jana Boettger. Etta and her family have been visiting their grandparents, Steve and Jana Boettger, during the COVID-19 pandemic which began in March.
