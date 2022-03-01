Supervisors add $2,500 to beaver trapping efforts

COUNTY -- Having exhausted its first $5,000 limit to fund beaver trapping efforts this winter and early fall, the Shelby County Supervisors are earmarking an additional $2,500 to the project.

Shelby County pays $25 each for beaver tails as part of an ongoing effort to minimize the damage the critters cause to roadways and structures throughout the county.

The county’s board of supervisors said this month that its initial outlay of funds has already been expended earlier than expected. This year seems to show a bigger issue than previous years.

