Supervisors address unauthorized payment, financial scam in Auditor’s Office

by Renée Brich, Lifestyles Editor

SHELBY COUNTY — An unauthorized wire transfer payment in the amount of $20,000 was made to a fraudulent account by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office.

Shelby County Board of Supervisor Chairman Steve Kenkel told Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell in the meeting the mistake reflected on everyone.

“This can’t happen. It’s a learning experience, but I’m very disappointed in the lack of judgment in your role as the gatekeeper of tax payers’ money,” Kenkel said.

“It reflects on all of us.”

During the Shelby County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, June 20, Maxwell read a statement explaining the situation.

On Wednesday, June 14, a bill for $20,000 from Boland Recreation was submitted to Maxwell for board approval from Shelby County Conservation Department Head Nick Preston. It was a standard claim from a company the Conservation Department had done business with previously, and the bill was to be presented to the Board of Supervisors for approval at the June 20 meeting.

The county had received email correspondence appearing to be from Boland demanding immediate payment of the $20,000 via wire transfer, including account information to complete the transfer. Maxwell stated he discussed the issue with another office, and decided to pay the bill immediately via wire transfer, prior to approval by the Board of Supervisors.

The electronic payment was entered into the county’s financial software system providing a reference number for the money removed from the account for the transfer, but no check was printed and issued, Maxwell stated.

“I contacted the bank with the wire transfer information provided to my office, not knowing at the time the wire information was not accurate. Apparently, the e-mail was intercepted by a fraudulent identity that is unknown at this point. The account information was not the company on the invoice presented to my office,” Maxwell read.

After the wire transfer had been made, Maxwell contacted Boland, and it was then discovered the email originated from a third party, who was not involved with Boland.

“A step missed by the auditor was the Supervisors must approve the claims against the county before a check is sent. By completing this step without the Supervisors approval, it took away the chance to prove the account was accurate before the wire transfer took place,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell stated no information on the completion of the wire transfer had been received yet, but the bank and the County’s insurance company had both been contacted once it was noted the transfer had been made to the counterfeit account.

“It was a cyber security issue,” Maxwell stated. “Someone demanded money right away and we obliged. However, that claim wasn’t approved.”

Insurance may cover the fraudulent payment, however, Kenkel stated the bigger issue is the fact the payment was not approved by the Board.

“This is a serious matter,” Kenkel said. “It’s an unauthorized expenditure. This looks suspicious from the beginning. The county’s business is done by checks. This isn’t something we normally do. Wire transfers are done, but not publicly like this. It’s way out of the norm.”

Kenkel said he contacted the county’s independent auditor, Christopher J. Nelson of Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C., and because it was an unauthorized expenditure, Nelson contacted the State Auditor’s Office, who then contacted Kenkel.

“They wanted to know what steps the Board is going to take to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Kenkel said Nelson stated the original, legitimate $20,000 bill submitted by the Conservation Department needed to be approved by the Board with the financial expenditure claims for the June 20 meeting.

A policy will be implemented to have the Information Technology Director; the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department; the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors; the Auditor’s Office and the Treasurer’s Office will all have to sign off and approve any wire transfers made from the county.

IT Director Austin Staley said there is a plan in place for more intensive cyber security training. Taryn Knapp, with the county’s IT Department said cyber security training is offered to all employees, and users are given two to three weeks to complete the training.

“It shouldn’t have happened!”, said County Attorney Marcus Gross, and the members of the Board of Supervisors echoed the statement.

“This was a rookie mistake,” Supervisor Bryce Schaben said to Maxwell. “Please do your due diligence and rectify this.”

